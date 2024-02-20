A new cold fronthe 36 of the season, stalks the north of Mexico and will tantically approach the border cities on Tuesday night and inevitably Juarez City, according to information published by Conagua.

Through the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency announced that the icy environment that has dominated in recent weeks in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In these areas, minimum temperatures of -10°C to -5°C, with frost, are expected during the early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday. These morning conditions will extend for the rest of the week.

Regarding the winds, these will reach gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and will have the potential to generate possible dust devils. However, Conagua predicts that the weather will be mild to warm in the afternoon

Meteored. Climate for the most important communities in Chihuahua

A Tuesday with mostly clear skies is anticipated in Juarez City, although cloudy intervals could appear in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 27°C throughout the day, reaching their maximum around 3:00 p.m. In addition, a very strong wind is expected from the west, with gusts that could exceed 70 km/h in the evening hours.

In the capital of Chihuahua, a mostly sunny day is expected, with the possibility of some cloudy intervals towards the evening. Temperatures will vary between 11°C and 29°C during the day, reaching their highest point around 3:00 p.m. The wind will blow strongly from the southwest, with gusts that could exceed 50 km/h in the afternoon.

Hidalgo Del Parral It is preparing for a Tuesday with mostly clear skies, although with the probability of seeing some cloudy intervals towards the evening. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 29°C during the day, peaking around 2pm. The wind is expected to blow strongly from the west, with gusts that could reach 50 km/h in the afternoon.

In City Delights, A day with predominantly clear skies is anticipated, although cloudy intervals could appear during the night. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 32°C throughout the day, reaching their maximum around 4:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the southwest, will be strong, with gusts that could exceed 60 km/h in the afternoon.

Cuauhtemoc You will experience a sunny Tuesday, with temperatures between 1°C and 27°C. Although less intense than in other areas, southwesterly winds are expected with maximum gusts of up to 45 km/h.

Wood It will have clear skies and cool temperatures, varying between 3°C and 21°C. Southwest winds are expected with maximum gusts of 41 km/h.

New Large Houses You will enjoy a sunny day with temperatures between 1°C and 28°C. The winds, predominantly from the southwest, could reach gusts of up to 46 km/h.

In Miguel Ahumada A day with clear skies and pleasant temperatures, between 5°C and 27°C, is expected. Winds will be light, with maximum gusts of up to 19 km/h from the southwest.

Creel It will be a sunny Tuesday, with temperatures between 1°C and 21°C. Southwest winds could reach maximum gusts of 42 km/h.

In Guadalupe and Calvo A sunny day is anticipated with temperatures between 5°C and 21°C. Southwest winds are expected with maximum gusts of up to 40 km/h.