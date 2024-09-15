A herd of horses and donkeys scared by a dog I am fell into a ravine in Val Visdende, in Santo Stefano di Cadore (Belluno). For the fall 18 animals died immediatelywhile another 18, including some injured, were recovered by the Fire Brigade, who intervened with the Santo Stefano di Cadore team and the Drago 149 helicopter of the Venice flight department.

The firefighters’ teams worked until sunset, managing to recover all the live animals and secure them. The dead ones will be recovered from the bottom of the ravine tomorrow.