With the electoral calendar still unchanged, the names of the pre-candidacies that must register on June 19 for the PASO begin to appear and the former interior minister of Mauricio Macri, Rogelio Frigerio has already signed up to compete in Entre Ríos both in this election mid-term as for fight for the governorship in 2023.

The former macrista official has already signed up for the electoral race. “Since February I have started to walk after a year of not being able to do it. For the first time I said that I was willing to be a candidate if that was functional to the project in which we are working with many people, he said.

“After many elections in which I participated from behind, as campaign manager and after speaking with my family, We decided that on this occasion, and in 2023 also at least, I had the will to contribute from a personal point of view as a candidate“, said Frigerio in dialogue with the radio program” De Puntín ” Continental.

And I clarify: “I insist, if it is functional to the Entre Ríos transformation project that I have been working on for a while, and that involves not only a development plan but also, learning from past mistakes, a broadening the political support base of our space that is in opposition. We’re talking to political leaders of other parties, with another trajectory and history to incorporate them to the alliance that today is in the opposition to see if after 20 years of the same government in Entre Ríos it can change “.

Former minister Rogelio Frigerio in one of the campaign tours of Villa Paranacito, Entre Ríos four years ago.

Asked if he read the book “First time” by Mauricio Macri and his relationship with the former president, Frigerio said that he received the book this week and still could not read it, and about the link with the PRO leadership added: “I’m not in no table of the leadership of the opposition. I have no positions in the public function or partisan positions and in that sense I lost with several opposition leaders and I have been taking care of Entre Ríos for more than a year, in the project that I have for the province”.

On the other hand, he criticized the current government’s management. “I see setbacks in aspects where progress had been made in the previous administration: federalism, infrastructure, Argentina’s positioning in the world, the division of powers. There are many things in which we were able to advance and now you see a clear setback and I look at it with concern. The Lima group, what happens with Mercosur worries me a lot“.

“It is clear that increasingly the vice president (Cristina Fernández de Kirchner) occupies increasingly significant positions of power, and in some way conditions the actions of the President (Alberto Fernández). This is a presidential country and that obviously later has an impact on the administration. They may or may not criticize the actions of our government, but no one doubted that the one who made the final decisions was Mauricio Macri, who held the reins of public management. That was not in doubt and today clearly that is being discussed, “added Frigerio.

Regarding the discussion about the possible modification of the electoral calendar, he was critical of the Government: “At this point in the year, a few weeks before the electoral calendar begins, which begins at the end of April with the revision of the registers, that we are discussing if there will be a STEP seems to me at least sloppy. If the economic issue is raised as a restriction, the solution is to go to the single ballot, with which we had advanced in the previous administration and it stopped in the Senate with half a sanction from Deputies. “

And he left the door open for a modification: “PASO are a good instrument if used. One began to question the importance because unfortunately on several occasions they were not used for people to decide who is the best candidate in each political space. In the places where they are not used, we could check if they make sense or not. “

