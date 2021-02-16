The frigates of the modernized project 22350 “Admiral Amelko” and “Admiral Chichagov” will be able to carry 32 cruise missiles, including hypersonic weapons. On Tuesday, February 16, reports TASS citing a source in the shipbuilding industry.

“Couple [фрегаты «Адмирал Амелько» и «Адмирал Чичагов»] will be able to perform tasks that are performed by “classic”, serial ships of this project. They have increased ammunition. It is possible to install hypersonic weapons, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

According to him, according to the contract, the frigates will have four universal shipborne firing complexes (UKSK), each of which is designed for eight Kalibr-NK and (or) Onyx cruise missiles, and in the future – the Zircon hypersonic missile complex “.

Previously, the firing of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile had already been carried out three times by the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov in test frames. The last time was in December. All of them were considered successful.

The ships of project 22350 are Russian multipurpose frigates of the far sea zone, designed to conduct combat operations against surface ships and submarines using air attack weapons.