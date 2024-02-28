Home page politics

The Bundeswehr frigate “Hessen” shot down two drones during its Red Sea mission – apparently they came from the Houthi militia.

Berlin – The German frigate “Hessen”, used to protect merchant ships in the Red Sea, has repelled an attack by the Yemeni Houthi militia for the first time. As circles informed the news agency on Wednesday AFP confirmed, the Houthi attack occurred on Tuesday evening (February 27). This was therefore “successfully combated”.

According to the Bundeswehr, the frigate shot down two drones. There were no injuries or damage to property.

The “Hessen” was sent to the region as part of the EU naval mission “Aspides” to protect merchant shipping. For several months, the pro-Iranian Houthi militia has been attacking ships in the Red Sea, an important international trade route. The USA and Great Britain responded with attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen and want to prevent further attacks on cargo ships.

An MG3 machine gun on board the frigate “Hessen”. © Michael Fischer/dpa

Bundeswehr on EU mission: Attacks with “kamikaze boats” expected

The frigate was, according to the armed forces arrived in the operational area at the weekend. The Bundestag approved the mandate for the Bundeswehr to participate in the EU mission on Friday. According to the mandate, the Bundeswehr can take part in the mission with up to 700 soldiers.

The “Hessen” is one of three frigates of the so-called Sachsen class, which are particularly suitable for anti-aircraft defense. According to Navy Inspector Jan Christian Kaack, the frigate is preparing for attacks with missiles, drones and remote-controlled “kamikaze boats”.

The sea route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal is one of the most important routes of world trade. Because of the attacks by the Houthis, who are armed by Iran, large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea connection between Asia and Europe – with significant effects on the global economy. Almost daily, the US military carries out strikes to eliminate Houthi targets, including missiles and drones aimed at ships and weapons prepared to be fired. (AFP/frs)