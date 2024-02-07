Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

The Bundeswehr is preparing for a possible deployment in the Middle East conflict. The frigate “Hessen” could soon be patrolling the Red Sea.

Wilhelmshaven – German armed forces will soon be deployed in… Israel war? The armed forces wants to send the frigate “Hessen” on Thursday (December 7th) for a possible mission in the Red Sea. The ship will set sail from Wilhelmshaven towards the Mediterranean and then – subject to a mandate from the EU and the Bundestag – take part in the international mission of the marine to protect sea routes in the Red Sea. The Federal Ministry of Defense announced this on Tuesday (February 6) in Berlin.

“A potential deployment in the Red Sea will represent another endurance test for the ship and crew,” explained the commander of the “Hessen”, Frigate Captain Volker Kübsch, at a press conference with the Ministry of Defense. He pointed out the risks of deployment in the Red Sea, where the Iran-allied Houthi militia from Yemen has been attacking merchant ships with missiles for weeks. “The threat there is no longer abstract, it is very concrete and consists of a large number of weapons that were regularly used there,” explained Kübsch.

The Bundeswehr frigate Hessen F 221 was built between 2001 and 2005 by Nordseewerke in Emden © IMAGO/Manfred Segerer

Frigate “Hessen”: crew size of around 240 people

According to the Ministry of Defense, the “Hessen” is scheduled to leave with a crew of around 240 soldiers. In addition to the actual permanent crew, this includes the flight operations team for two Sea Lynx on-board helicopters as well as other operational personnel such as a team of doctors, soldiers from the sea battalion and a military chaplain.

Frigate captain Kübsch referred to the capabilities of the ship and its crew. He therefore wanted to “relieve all the crew’s friends and relatives of their worries about us,” he explained. “You can rely on us in every respect.”

Lengtht 143 m widtht 17.4m Draft (max.)t 6.0m repressiont 5,800 tons Machine performancet 38,300 kW (52,074 hp) Service speedt 29 kn (54 km/h) Crewt 255 people Commissioningt April 21, 2006

Mission is intended to protect ships from attacks by Houthi rebels

The EU mission “Aspides” (ancient Greek for “shields”) aims to protect merchant ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Due to the attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea that have been ongoing since the beginning of October, shipping traffic in the region has partially come to a standstill.

The militia sees itself as part of the pro-Iranian “Axis of Resistance” in the Middle East war directed against Israel. Warships from an international coalition led by the US have been trying to secure the route along the Yemeni coast since December.

The EU mission will consist of three warships as well as support aircraft such as helicopters and drones. It does not plan to attack Houthi positions on land, as is the case with the U.K. and U.S. “Poseidon Archer” mission. The official decision for the EU mission is expected to be made at the next meeting of foreign ministers on February 19. After that, the Bundestag still has to approve German participation. (skr/afp)