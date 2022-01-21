At present, the image of the wicked frieza that they have a lot of their fans is their last form that appeared in Dragon Ball Z, and more recently, the one that appeared in the film by The Resurrection of ‘F’, which still reached Super.

But those who have followed the story of this villain throughout the work of Akira Toriyama they know what their normal form is. That is, the one in which he has a pair of horns on his head as well as a helmet and armor.

Frieza is one of the great villains of Dragon Ball Z

That appearance kept her in her first appearance in the series of Z. Likewise, he retains it in some retrospectives. But since then he has not been used again in the present time throughout the anime of the franchise.

In fact, when frieza dies and goes to hell still retains its last transformation. It gives the impression that it is something that the toriyama, as well as Toei AnimationThey don’t plan to use it again.

But there is someone who decided to pay tribute to this character. Is about Kentaro Yabuki, the famous mangaka behind the series To-Love Ru. What he did was draw frieza with his appearance Dragon Ball Z.

In his message on Twitter commented that he did it to celebrate the appearance of the character in the saga of Super, which is the most current. However, he later clarified that it was actually a joke, since he drew it just to celebrate.

To Love-Ru creator celebrates his followers on Twitter

What happens is that he recently reached 530 thousand followers on this social network. So he decided to draw this character, and things went more than well for him. All because he got another five thousand extra followers.

Nowadays yabuki he is very busy with manga Ayakashi Triangle, which will have an animated adaptation. What concerns to frieza It is not very clear if it will be seen in action again in the future.

It won’t be soon. In the current manga arc of Dragon Ball Super maybe it appears again as in hindsight, but it’s just a guess. But when it comes to the movie that opens this year, it’s unlikely.

Especially since it would have nothing to do with the revival of the Red Patrol Army. So for now we have to settle for the contribution of Kentaro Yabuki, which is of good quality.

