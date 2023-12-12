FrieslandCampina will cut 1,800 jobs over the next two years. The dairy company announced this on Tuesday in a statement. According to FrieslandCampina, more than half of the layoffs are in the Netherlands. Almost all levels of the cooperative will be affected by the round of layoffs. Chairman Jan Derck van Karnebeek speaks of “a tough day” for the company.

In October it was announced that the company wants to save 400 to 500 million in costs annually from 2026, a significant part of which should be achieved next year. The company, which employs around 22,000 people worldwide, reported on Tuesday that 1,200 jobs will be lost next year.

FrieslandCampina is suffering, among other things, from the high milk price that the company has to pay to its affiliated dairy farmers this year, while at the same time the margin on the sale of dairy products in the first half of 2023 was disappointing. In addition, consumers choose expensive dairy products less often due to high inflation. The reorganization would cost the company a maximum of 170 million euros.