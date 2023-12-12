FrieslandCampina will cut 1,800 jobs over the next two years to reduce costs, more than half of which will be in the Netherlands. Jobs are being lost at almost all parts of the dairy group. Forced redundancies are 'unfortunately inevitable', a company spokesperson announced.
