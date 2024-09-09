Netflix increases options for its subscribers and because the population otaku and the taste for it anime continues to increase, the platform looks for ways to obtain exclusive license titles, it also adds the most popular deliveries and it seems that because of this, Frieren: beyond the journey will be arriving in your catalog soon.

Frieren: beyond the journey was one of the most popular titles of 2023. The anime was produced by the animation house Madhouse (Claymore) and debuted in the fall 2023 seasonwas given a continuous deux cours format, so it ended in the winter season of 2024.

Frieren: beyond the journey had a season of 28 episodes.

According to an insider Frieren: beyond the journey Coming soon to the Netflix catalogThe anime is one of the most interesting shonen that managed to win over the audience immediately.

The series has action, fantasy and various levels of sensitivity that invite the audience to not only enjoy the technical aspects of the animation, but also the emotion and sensitivity of the story, which is as complex as it is fun, bringing a new freshness to shonen.

At the moment, Frieren: beyond the journey It is still in serialization, the manga series has thirteen volumes published by the Shogakukan publishing house. The story is written by Kanehito Yamaha and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe and has been published since 2020 (April).

We recommend: Frieren fans can now reserve a Ubel figure and we tell you where to get it

Source: Madhouse studio

What is Frieren: Beyond the Journey about?

Frieren: beyond the journey tells the story of an elf who saves the world with her party. However, after saving her, she decides to continue learning magic for decades, and when she returns to visit her friends, she realizes that Himmel, the vigilante hero who was always in love with her, is about to die.

After the hero dies, Frieren understands that time is not measured by its duration, but by its essence. Although she will live for a very long time, Himmel managed to make his way into her heart and his absence will remain with the elf, who will embark on a new path to try to find him again.

On this new journey, Frieren will make more friends and value the time he spends with other people in a different way. The story is full of magic and laughter, as well as philosophical details and action.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.