The anime season has already started and ‘Frieren’ is one that promises to be a success among lovers of the genre. This series is an adaptation of ‘Soso no Frieren’, a manga created by Kanehito Yamada. It premiered on September 29, 2023 and, little by little, it has conquered the public who eagerly awaits each new episode of the journey to the northern lands of Frieren and Fern.

For this reason, in this note, we tell you all the details you need to know about this new anime, such as when chapter 7 of ‘Frieren’ premieres and where you can watch it ONLINE.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 chapter 13, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

When is episode 7 of ‘Frieren’ released?

‘Frieren’ will premiere its episode 7 on Friday, October 20, 2023. This new shonen anime is based on the manga written by Kanehito Yamada, which was first published in April 2020. Its plot tells the story of the elf mage Frieren, who is a former member of the group of adventurers who defeated the demon king and He restored harmony to the world.

What time to watch episode 7 of ‘Frieren’?

Chapter 7 of ‘Frieren’based on the manga written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, will air from 10.00 am in Peru. In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain and you do not want to miss the new episode of the anime, below we leave you the corresponding schedules:

Colombia: 10.00 am

Ecuador: 10.00 am

Venezuela: 11.00 am

Mexico: 9.00 am

Chile: 12.00 m.

Argentina: 12.00 m.

Spain: 5.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Dragon Ball’ announced a new anime at NYCC 2023: what is known about ‘Dragon Ball Daima’?

Frieren is a 1,000-year-old elf mage. Photo: Toho Animation

Where to watch the anime ‘Frieren’ ONLINE?

The anime ‘Frieren’ It is available ONLINE and can be viewed at Crunchyroll, a platform specialized in this type of content, so you only need to have an active account. If you do not have this streaming service contracted, go to the page and choose the plan that best suits you; In addition, you have the possibility of a free trial for 14 days before deciding.

#Frieren #chapter #release #date #times #watch #anime #ONLINE