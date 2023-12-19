The first half of 'Frieren', season 1, is a few days away from reaching its end, since its chapter 16 will close the initial stage of this anime, which is listed as one of the best of 2023 by all lovers of the genre. However, fans of this story based on the manga of the same name created by Kanehito Yamada They won't be able to be sad for long, since it won't be that many days until the final part of its first season returns to the screens.

If you don't want to miss anything about 'Frieren, the last farewell to the dead', as is its full name, we invite you to read this note: we will let you know all the details of its premiere, as well as the launch of part 2, which already has a confirmed issue date.

When is episode 16 of 'Frieren' released?

Chapter 16 'Frieren'anime that is under the direction of Keiichirō Saitō and with the production of madhouse, will air on Friday, December 22, 2023. In this way, the series will reach the end of part 1 of its first season, which attracted the attention of locals and strangers for its great story.

'Sousou no Frieren', as is its original name in Japanese, was first released in September 2023 and quickly attracted a large number of followers, who hope that this story full of magic and fantasy will continue its journey, because the original manga is still in force: it has been published for three years.

What time does chapter 16 of 'Frieren' come out?

Episode 16 'Frieren'whose first season will consist of 28 episodes, It will be launched starting at 10 am in Peruvian territory. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you a schedule with the respective times of its premiere:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 9.00 am

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 10.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 11.00 am

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 12.00 pm

Spain: 4.00 pm

When does 'Frieren' part 2, season 1 premiere?

As we mentioned before, fans of 'Frieren' You won't have to wait long for the release of part 2 of its initial installment, since it will be broadcast on January 5, 2024. With this, lovers of the story of the elf magician will only have to wait a couple of weeks for the return of the famous anime.

Part 2 of 'Frieren' will have 12 episodes in total, completing the 28 that make up the first season. Photo: Madhouse

Where to watch 'Sousou no Frieren' ONLINE?

Chapter 16 'Frieren'and the last of part 1 of its first installment, which will be titled 'An old friend'can be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in broadcasting this type of programs worldwide. It is necessary to mention that in this streaming service you can find all the complete episodes of the popular anime.

Being able to enjoy the series is as simple as creating an account on the page, with the plan that best suits what you need. However, if you want to see the application better before subscribing, you can apply for the 14-day free trial period.

How to watch 'Frieren' ONLINE and for FREE?

If you want to see chapter 16 of 'Frieren' ONLINE and FREE, you are forced to wait a few days after its official premiere, since, only in this way, you will be able to find it on pages such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among several others. But, because these platforms are dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

