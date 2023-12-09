

‘Frieren’, the anime that is based on a manga of the same name created by Kanehito Yamada, has managed to be the favorite within its genre. In addition, it was published for the first time in April 2020. This adaptation of the adventures of the elf Frieren continues to captivate us with her story. Don’t miss the next episode that will leave more than one with surprises. We invite you to read this note about the premiere of chapter 15in which we will provide you with all the information you need so you don’t miss the exact moment of its launch and know where you can see it.

When does chapter 15 of ‘Frieren’ come out?

Chapter 15 of ‘Frieren’ will premiere on Friday, December 15, 2023. The manga directed by Keiichirō Saitō and produced by Madhouse gained great popularity despite having been launched on September 29 of this same year. That propelled her to be one of the best among fans of those types of shows.

What time does episode 15 of ‘Frieren’ premiere?

Premiere times may vary, depending on the country in question. Next, we will show you a list with the times corresponding to each nation of the premiere of this anime, which promises to continue giving something to talk about:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 9.00 am

9.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 10.00 am

10.00 am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 11.00 am

11.00 am Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Spain: 4.00 pm

Where to watch ‘Sou Sou no Frieren’ ONLINE?

On this occasion, episode 15 of ‘Frieren’ will have as title ‘A privilege of youth’ and you can see through Crunchyroll, a platform specialized in the dissemination of anime around the world. Let’s remember that in this streaming service you will find all the chapters belonging to its first season.

‘Frieren’: Japanese anime will premiere its 15th episode. Photo: Crunchyroll

Where can I watch ‘Frieren’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

To see ‘Frieren’ completely free, wait a few days after its official premiere on Crunchyroll. Only in this way will you be able to find the series on pages like Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. It should be noted that these pages are responsible for the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, so you must enter them at your own risk.

