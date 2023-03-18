Excellent news comes from the pages of the magazine Weekly Shōnen Sunday Of Shogakukanwhere it was announced that the manga series Frieren – Beyond the journey’s end Of Kanehito Yamada And Tsukasa Abe will resume publication in the next issue of the magazine, to be released in Japan on March 22nd.

The series went on hiatus last year January 18thwith the same Shogakukan who did not reveal the reason for the interruption nor the date on which it would restart.

Frieren – Beyond the journey’s end is currently being published in our area thanks to the publisher J-POP Manga, while an anime adaptation is on the way (here the first trailer). Below you can find a small introduction to the story:

The elf wizard Frieren and his brave adventure companions have defeated the Demon King, finally bringing peace to their land. Now the heroes can take different paths, but united by the goal of living a peaceful life. As an elf, Frieren is destined for a very long existence and to outlive the rest of the group: how will she come to terms with the mortality of his friends? Will she be able to find fulfillment in her life and learn to understand what it means to live for the human beings around her? For Frieren the battle may also have ended, but the inner journey that awaits her will be just as hard and difficult.

Source: Shogakukan Street Anime News Network