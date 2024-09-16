J-POP Manga announces that volume 1 of Frieren – Beyond the End of the Journey Art Worksthe first official artbook of the famous series, with over one hundred large-format illustrations, will arrive next September 25th.

The collection includes images in color for the first time and some previously unreleased, with added extra content and an exclusive interview with artist Tsukasa Abe. Below we see the cover, bookmarks and further details.

J-POP Manga Presents Frieren – Beyond the End of the Journey Art Works by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe

The long-awaited artbook of the fantasy series of the moment is coming to Italy. The fantasy manga that revolutionized the genre, with over 20 million copies sold worldwide, is about to return!

It arrives in Italy under the brand J-POP Manga volume 1 of Frieren – Beyond the End of the Journey ArtworksThe first official artbook of the series. The volume will be available in comic shops, bookstores and in all online stores to start from September 25th.

In this official art book of Frieren – Beyond the End of the Journey over one hundred large-format illustrations by artist Tsukasa Abe are collected. The collection includes images in color for the first time and some previously unpublished. The volume is further enriched by special contents and an exclusive interview with Tsukasa Abe.

The manga, written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, has already received nominations for the most prestigious Japanese awards And won the 14th edition of the Award Manga Taisho. In a short time, the series has become a cult work, even getting an anime adaptation produced by the renowned animation studio Madhouse, available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Frieren – Beyond the End of the Journey Art Works This is an unmissable opportunity to immerse yourself once again in the arcane world of the thousand-year-old elf Frieren and her company of adventurers, thanks to the extraordinary illustrations of Tsukasa Abe!

In conjunction with the release of the art book, it will be available on everyone the channels Of sale even the expected one volume 13 from the series.

And the surprises don’t end here! Exclusively in comic shopswith the purchase Frieren – Beyond the End of the Journey Art Works or in exchange for an expense of minimum 15 euros Of volumes of the manga series will be available for free official bookmarks by Frieren and Himmel!