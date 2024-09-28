Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was one of the biggest surprises in both the manga and anime markets of 2023. The adventures of the elf sorceress Frieren, who separated from her party after completing the famous “journey” of the title, are not over yet.

The rumors surrounding the renewal of the series had been in the air for several months now: we can also say that there were persistent rumors of the second season of Frieren since the release of the first series, which has achieved enormous success all over the world.

TO confirm the second season of the Frieren anime was Crunchyrolla well-known anime streaming platform.

Frieren can be considered one of the big surprises of the 2023 fall anime season: last year, which saw the final season of Attack on Titan (a series now so popular that it has also collaborated with Fortnite), the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and The Apothecary’s Monologue also saw among its protagonists this series defined by the most as “relaxing and nostalgic”.

Inside the teaser trailer published to confirm the second season of the anime, unfortunately, there is no information regarding the release date of new episodes: all we can do, in short, is to have patience and trust in the MADHOUSE team, the studio that was also responsible for creating the first memorable season.