Through the social media accounts of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End The announcement came that there will be a second season of its anime. This revelation was accompanied by both a poster and a trailer.

Something that was also confirmed by TOHO animation, which is the production company of the series, is that the Madhouse studio, responsible for the first one, will once again be in charge of the animation. That’s excellent news for fans.

Madhouse was precisely the studio that managed to highlight the original manga by Frieren: Beyond Journey’s Endwhich is the work of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe.

The only thing that remains to be confirmed, at least in the case of this animation house, is that the same production team will participate again. This comprised director Keiichirō Saitō, screenwriter Tomohiro Suzuki, character designer Reiko Nagasawa, and composer Evan Call.

Most likely, the second season of the anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is available, like the first, on Crunchyroll. This was one of the stellar premieres of this video service and it will surely not let this sequel go.

Especially after many consider it one of the best anime to come out in recent years. Not for nothing is it currently in first place in the voting on the MyAnimeList site.

It currently has an average of 9.33 and surpasses other great series such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (9.09), which for years was in first place, and Steins;Gate (9.07). So the news of the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is more than welcome by fans of Japanese animation.

The preview that accompanies this note is a mere teaser. That is a sign that production of the anime has not started at the moment.

