













Frieren: Beyond Journey's End shows us its remarkable animation in its most recent chapter









Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is the shonen that allowed us to close 2023 with a flourish and open 2024 with a lot of emotion, and it should be noted that the emotional journey of the fantastic party never ceases to surprise us. The last episode 25 gave us hints of the best battle of the season that will have impeccable animation.

Chapter 25 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is title “A fatal weak point” and presented us with one of the most shocking panoramas. The second part of the season is adapting the arc of the Wizards First Degree Exam and between memories and new faces, the test seems quite dangerous.

In fact, In the second part of the exam, participants entered a complex dungeon. It seems that they will have to face various monsters, including a copy of themselves with the same abilities. This makes their own ways of proceeding more complex; they must find their own weak point to make their way to the next level.

Everything becomes even more interesting when the clone of Frieren who, however, could be defeated by her disciple even though Fern is not actually more powerful than Frieren.

Source: Madhouse

madhouse —Cardcaptor Sakura, Claymore, Monster— is in charge of animating Frieren: Beyond Journey's Endand he does it in an amazing way, it seems that the next battle could leave us even more shocked because what happened in episode 25 was already pretty amazing.

The shields and basic magic are truly amazing, the lights and movement that Madhouse manages to animate leaves us speechless, as it combines it with the tender and delicate designs of the main magicians.

Chapter 25 left us just at the moment when Fern will launch the final attack, will you see the last of the explosion? Can he beat Frieren? Next Friday we will find out!

We recommend: Why watch Frieren: beyond the journey? – The unmissable gem of autumn anime

Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End? How many chapters will it have?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is a delivery whose distribution license will be handled by Crunchyroll, so on the platform you will be able to see the new fantasy and duel shonen.

The anime that follows the journey of the most powerful elf on Earth will have a first installment of 28 chapters that were announced in deux cours format in autumn 2023 with a continuation in winter 2024.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)