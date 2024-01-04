













The anime star Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a Madhouse production; ysIt is based on the manga work written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe.. At the time of writing this note, the series has 16 episodes that made up the first part of its first season.

The second part returns in January 2023, in the winter season, with episode number 17, which resumes the sequence.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: When is Chapter 17 released?

Chapter 17 Frieren: Journey's End will premiere on Friday, January 5, 2023again we can expect weekly episodes of the eloquent party, after a two-week break after the broadcast of chapter 16, which was called “An old friend”.

In chapter 16 It had two narrative knots that left us expectant. On the one hand, our protagonist managed to see an old friend – a warrior like Star and Eisen – and even managed to dust off his memory.

On the other hand, our beloved party continued on its way and met an old woman who could account for the whereabouts of the gorilla hero, who is the best friend of the newly integrated priest Sein. Towards the end of the chapter it is suggested that the party might not stay together.

The preview of the second part of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End He doesn't let us see Sein anywhere, although Stark also appears very little, perhaps due to the theme of the new arc; so maybe we shouldn't think the worst yet…

Chapter 17 Frieren: Beyond Journey's will begin to adapt the arc of the “First Class Wizard Exam”, which will probably begin with Sein's farewell.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: What time does chapter 17 premiere?

The schedule of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is preserved as the one from the first installment, so we can wait for it every Friday, with the following conversion of schedules for Latin America:

Mexico: 9:00 am

Guatemala: 9:00 am

Peru: 10:00 am

Ecuador: 10:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 11:00 am

Chile: 12:00 pm

Argentina: 12:00 pm

However, remember that even simulcast transmission can have variations or delays in delivery, so be cautious and wait. From which country do you watch this anime? Are you excited about the new arc?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Where can you watch chapter 17?

The anime distribution license Frieren: Beyond Journey's End in Latin America it is in charge of Crunchyroll. Both parts of the first season will be available through its platform.

However, the original broadcast of the anime in Japan is carried out by Nippon TV.

Crunchyroll releases the episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End each Friday. Episode number 17 will be the one that opens the new plot arc of the fantastic story.

What is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End about?

A decade ago Frieren and his friends defeated the demon king, after which each of the heroes decided to dedicate themselves to different things. However, The elf who will live for millennia, completely ignored her friends, thinking that, in the end, for her the ten years they shared meant only a blink of her life.

This perspective will change when the protagonist sees Himmel die, her best friend and eternal lover, who was also the kindest and bravest hero. After that, The girl will value her ties and will understand that time is dull when the feelings are there. For Frieren, a blink of time became invaluable, and for Himmel, dedicating so much to it was also warm. Time is relative and feelings emerge as they should, regardless of the moment or space.

After that Frieren will form a new party – against his will – and will seek to meet Himmel again, which will mean a beautiful and long road ahead.

