Every Friday a new episode of Frieren: Journey's End. The anime is a project by Studio Madhouse, it is based on the manga work written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe. At the time of writing this note, the anime has 15 chapters.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: When is Chapter 16 released?

Chapter 16 Frieren: Journey's End will premiere on Friday, December 22, 2023is part of the first season, which will consist of 28 episodes in total, but will be released in a deux cours format, but consecutively.

The previous chapter was titled “It smells like trouble to me”and the next episode will be named “An old friend”.

The last chapters of Frieren: Journey's End They added Sein, the priest, a new element to the party. After that, the team was complete, just as the elf began the journey to kill the demon king with Himel, Heiter and Eisen.

The party continues the journey and it seems that they are about to meet a familiar face, a new ally could shed light on the path of the heroes.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: What time does chapter 16 premiere?

The release times of the different anime vary by region – time zones – and also by type of schedule, I mean that, while some popular installments have a simulcast format, others have longer translations.

Below are Frieren's availability schedules for Latin American countries:

Mexico: 9:00 am

Guatemala: 9:00 am

Peru: 10:00 am

Ecuador: 10:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 11:00 am

Chile: 12:00 am

Argentina: 12:00 am

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Where can you watch chapter 16?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is officially broadcast on the Nippon TV television network, however, The distribution license that corresponds to Latin American countries is in charge of Crunchyroll.

Source: Madhouse

So you can enjoy all the chapters of the fantastic anime through the platform that has a free mode with ads and a paid mode with premium premieres.

Crunchyroll releases the episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End each Friday. Episode number 16 will be the last of the first part of the first season.

What is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End about?

In a magical and medieval world, the demon king plagues the lands, because of this, A party made up of the hero Himmel, the elf Frieren, the priest Heiter and the elf Eisen undertake a ten-year journey to defeat the villain.

After achieving this, the group separates. Frieren thinks that since she will live for millennia, the fact that she spent “so little time” with her friends means nothing.. Everything will change when his friend Himmel grows old and dies.

The elf never had any kind of consideration to maintain contact with her friends. However, after this fact, Frieren will have to think about the value of time.

He will begin a new journey to search for more magic while trying to reunite with his dead friend. Frieren's journey is a kind of journey of grief. She will experience it with new friends whom she may value more.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is one of the best anime of recent times.

