One of the anime that is gaining quite a few followers is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. The series that only began airing at the end of September is about to premiere its 15th episode. This will be launched on December 15 at 11 am central Mexico time.

This series tells the story of an adventurous elf who goes around the world in search of new knowledge about magic. What has caught the attention of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is that he prefers to go for calmer moments between characters instead of an expansive plot. Fans can expect more moments like this in episode 15 and possibly a few more surprises.

The schedules for the rest of Latin America are as follows:

11 am in Guatemala

12 pm in Peru

12 pm in Ecuador

12 pm in Colombia

1 pm in Venezuela

1 pm in Bolivia

2 pm in Chile

2 pm in Argentina

Something you should take into account is that this schedule is for the simulcast with Japan from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. This means that it will be the original language version with subtitles. We still do not know the schedule or date on which they will release their version dubbed into Latin Spanish.

Where can you watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is starting its anime so it is barely broadcasting its first season. If you haven't seen any of the previous 14 episodes, you can find them on the Crunchyroll streaming service.

Source: Toho Animation

In the service you can enjoy it subtitled or dubbed into Latin Spanish. In addition to this language, it has dubs in Portuguese, English, Italian, German and even French, which demonstrates the popularity of this anime. There's still time to jump on this train before it explodes even more in popularity. You will see?

