Gabriela Serpa visited the set of “Magaly TV, la firme” to talk about the forceful revelations he made last Saturday, June 24, when he sat in the red chair of “The value of vegetables.” After she was linked on more than one occasion with Alfredo Benavides, the model said that she was willing to have something more than a friendship with the comedian; However, things did not turn out that way and she does not intend to continue insisting on the subject.

“Did you throw in the towel?” Magaly Medina asked. Given this, the comic actress had a sharp response. “Now for what, you understand me. She did not say “, he commented in front of cameras. On the other hand, she referred to the sudden estrangement that Jorge Benavides’s brother had with her after she was supported by a 22-year-old young man. “(Did she make you ice cream?) Yes. She found out that she was meeting people,” she added.

#Friendzone #Gabriela #rules #romance #Alfredo #Benavides #quotit #givenquot