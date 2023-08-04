admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/04/2023 – 6:13 am Share

Transnational repression is a growing human rights emergency. As they get closer, formerly hostile authoritarian states are ready to arrest and extradite activists, as a favor to their new “friends”. Aziz Agrawli is a member of the Hirak movement, in opposition to the Moroccan government. After being the target of threats, he had security cameras installed inside his house and in the garden: “My name and address were published on the networks. There are people who said they were going to come to my house and settle the score.”

“We received many threats”, continues the activist, who avoids disclosing his full name for security reasons. “The Moroccan secret police tried to put pressure on me through my family, including approaching my children on social media.”

He believes that all these actions are somehow related to the Moroccan government and its security services. This would not be surprising, considering that the Hirak leaders were sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, in verdicts that the NGO Human Rights Watch called politically motivated and “shocking”.

Surprising, perhaps, is the fact that Agrawli is suffering all this persecution in Germany. He hails from the impoverished Rif region of northern Morocco, where the Hirak was bred in 2016, but has now lived with his family in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia for over 30 years.

As protests began in his home region, he and friends began organizing demonstrations in Europe. Since then, he claims, they have been harassed, threatened and surveilled by their own government. DW has attempted to verify these allegations with Moroccan authorities, but has not received a response.

Political persecution without borders

However, an ongoing trial seems to confirm the human rights activist’s version: in July, legal proceedings began in the German city of Düsseldorf against a 36-year-old Moroccan man for spying on members of the Hirak in Germany. Agrawli will appear as a witness.

This is an example of what is called “transnational repression”, in which states act across national borders to try to silence dissidents residing abroad.

This is not a new phenomenon, but it poses a greater danger to activists in the Middle East: according to the democratic watchdog Freedom House, which maintains a database of incidents of transnational repression, more than 70% of them are the product of collaboration. between two undemocratic states.

According to the 2022 report by the Washington-based NGO, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are among the worst perpetrators: “The governments of those countries that we describe as ‘not free’ tend to share illiberal values ​​and have a weak rule of law, so the population is often more vulnerable,” explains Yana Gorokhovskaia, director of research at Freedom House.

A recent wave of diplomatic easing in the Middle East has resulted in improved relations between countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. So is it possible that the increased cooperation between these formerly hostile neighbors is promoting transnational repression in the region?

Hard to say for sure, admits Gorokhovskaya. Partly because many incidents are not registered anywhere, as “countries do not want to make public what they are doing, or because civil society on the ground is not able to observe the cases”. It is certain that much of the repression takes place through informal cooperation between like-minded regimes.

Minorities and dissidents more exposed to state arbitrariness

Recent experiences illustrate how problematic new “friendships” between authoritarian governments can be. Earlier, Turkey was demonstrating against the persecution of the Uighur Muslim ethnic group in China. In serious economic trouble, however, the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan approached the Chinese, its important trading partners, and since then has avoided criticizing the repression of the ethnic minority.

“As Ankara and Beijing have grown closer, we have seen more intimidation and abuse against Uyghurs in the region,” notes Gorokhovskaya. “Overall, Turkey seems willing to enable transnational repression, depending on the geopolitical context.”

Another example: both Turkey and Qatar have provided shelter to the religious-political organization Muslim Brotherhood, classified as dangerous by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

In early August, however, the Turks re-established diplomatic relations with Cairo and are increasingly financially committed to the other two Arab governments. For its part, Qatar has also reconnected with its neighbors in the Persian Gulf, after years of diplomatic isolation.

Also Alexis Thiry, legal adviser to the Geneva-based organization MENA Rights Group, finds it difficult to say whether the latest geopolitical developments increase the potential for cross-border repression. However, his NGO is increasingly studying related cases, and ultimately identified a worrying pattern, linked to the Arab League’s Council of Interior Ministers (AIMC), created in 1982 and part of the security apparatus of the block.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have worked on three different dossiers in which the AIMC is mentioned. We have never heard of it being used in this way before January 2023. We fear that Arab governments are increasingly turning to the Council to circulate arrest warrants and demand the extradition of political oppositionists residing in another member state of the Arab League .”

Call for more rigor on the part of free states

Both Thiry and Gorokhovskaya fear that these procedures have become the alternative to Interpol’s red notices broadcast list. Through these, countries affiliated with the international police organization request help in capturing wanted individuals.

Recently, however, the broadcast list has come under fire for its use by countries such as China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia to arrest political dissidents abroad. Interpol says it evaluates red notice applications, and vetoes about 1,000 each year, half of them for human rights considerations.

Other factors also exacerbate the problem of transnational repression across the world, such as the use of digital intimidation and surveillance tools, or biometric technologies to identify wanted individuals, even if they are traveling under another passport, for example.

Still, according to human rights groups, there are several possible initiatives to combat transnational repression. In the United States, a law to this end was introduced in March, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) established a special unit. In Europe there doesn’t seem to be anything comparable yet, but the local police usually inform and assist political activists who believe they are in danger, explains Gorokhovskaia.

There have also been calls for special rapporteurs on the matter at the United Nations; more effective information to European embassies where dissidents can seek help; and better cooperation between security forces and civil society organizations in order to trigger emergency responses to intimidation attempts.

It is also a question of migration and asylum, emphasizes Gorokhovskaia: “The problem with dissidents in the Middle East is that it is often very difficult for them to reach the relative safety of Europe. The question is: how can you help someone who is stuck in these authoritarian regions?”

Like Freedom House experts, Agrawli, an activist in the Hirak movement and a victim of persecution in Germany, would like to see more accountability for states that systematically engage in transnational repression.

“My friends are in prison, and the regime is very unhappy with us. We would like to see the German government react more rigorously to this type of transgression, rather than simply praising its excellent bilateral relations with Morocco.”