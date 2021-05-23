Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Syrian national football team, which maintains a training camp in Dubai that will continue until the end of May, will not be able to hold any friendly matches, due to the lack of completion of the “Qasiyon” ranks, before traveling to China to complete the rest of the qualifiers for the “World Cup 2022” and the Asian Cup 2023, Against the Maldives, Guam and China, bearing in mind that Syria has 15 points from 5 consecutive victories, which made him top the top of Group A, and he needs “one point” in the rest of his upcoming matches to qualify for “Asian Nations”.

The “comfortable position” of the Syrian team made him plan to arrange his cards for the decisive stage in the race to the World Cup finals, and the team collected “full points”, by beating the Philippines 5-2 and 2-1, the Maldives 2-1, Guam 4-0 and China 2-1.

The Dubai camp was joined by Ibrahim Alama, Khaled Ibrahim, Ahmed Al Saleh, Hussein Jaweed, Ala Al Din Daly, Muhammad Anz, Yusef Al Hamwi, Moamen Naji and Muhammad Rehaniya.

From next Tuesday, Taha Musa, Osama Omri, Muayad Ajjan, Mahmoud al-Bahr, Yusef Muhammad, Ahmed Ashkar and Muhammad al-Hallaq will join them the next day, Amr Maidani and Simon Amin, while next Thursday Ahmad Madaniyeh, Abdul Razzaq Muhammad, Thaer Karuma, Khaled Kardagli, Maher Daaboul, Kamil Hamisha, Muhammad al-Marmur and Mardik Mardikian will join them next Thursday. And Muhammad Faris Arnaout and Abdul Rahman Barakat.