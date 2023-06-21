Friendship | Toivo Laiho sat alone in the toilet during breaks – then a sailboat and Roope Tervonen came along: “There’s a reason to wake up”

Special Olympics athlete Toivo Laiho and his partner Roope Tervonen have created such a deep connection in the water that they complement each other’s words in the interview. This week, sailors aim for victory in the world championships for people with intellectual disabilities.

Hope I’m skinny18, and Roope Tervonen19, have clear goals as they sail this week in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Championships for the Intellectually Disabled.

“A gold medal is always nice or even to reach the medal positions. It doesn’t hurt in itself if it goes a little worse, but in the end games it annoys the whole life,” Laiho says and makes Tervonen burst out laughing.

The duo will participate in the World Championships in Unified sailing, where Laiho is a Special Olympics athlete and Tervonen’s disabled partner.

Both are competing at the World Championships for the first time.

“Sailing is not exciting because that’s what we know, but it’s exciting what all this other stuff is like,” describes Tervonen.

If despite the self-confidence, the world championships would result in a loss, at least there would be a program for the trip home. Laiho and Tervonen describe themselves as being so competitive that after every race that goes badly, they go through a long formula that went wrong.

“ “When Toivo’s mornings have been really difficult, I’ve always asked if you’re an athlete, if you’re aiming for the World Championships. And he has answered that I am and has risen.”

The two have other goals in the world championships than winning. They want to promote equality and attract more athletes and partners to Special Olympics sailing.

A documentary film was released in June All Inclusive, which follows Special Olympics athletes around the world. Laiho is one of the athletes followed in the documentary.

“I hope that through the documentary we can act as an example. I would personally like to promote the fact that more people would dare to become a partner athlete”, says Tervonen.

“At the World Championships, we want to show that everyone can do sports,” adds Laiho.

The competitions are a goal for him, for which he has worked every day for several years. Berlin has been on my mind even in everyday matters.

“When Toivo’s mornings have been really difficult, I’ve always asked if you’re an athlete, if you’re aiming for the World Championships. And he has replied that I am and got up”, Laiho’s mother Elina Waajakoski tells.

“Now that the boys are there, I have happy tears that this has come true.”

Laiho is Asperger’s syndrome and ADD, or the inattentive form of ADHD, with little or no hyperactivity and impulsivity. Although the world championships are talked about as a sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities, athletes like Laiho who have a developmental or learning disorder close to intellectual disability can also participate in them.

Laiho experienced loneliness and bullying at school when he was younger. He could sit alone on the toilet during recess when there were no friends.

“As a mother, it has been really sad to watch the loneliness of a young person next to me, when no one ever calls, no one asks for anything, doesn’t belong to any group,” says Waajakoski.

The most difficult moments of school bullying and loneliness were in Laiho’s teenage years. That’s when Waajakoski started to worry about whether his son would stop the physical activities he considered important until then.

“ “There is a goal, a motivation, a reason to wake up in the morning.”

The family had always moved a lot together, but as a teenager, independence began. For example, other young people started competing in sailing, but Laiho was unable to compete in solo sailing.

He was left out of the competition team and also experienced bullying.

That’s when Waajakoski started looking for information on how sports could remain a part of his son’s life. Special Olympics was found through Laiho’s other long-term hobby, alpine skiing. It soon became clear that there is also activity in sailing.

“Through Special Olympics sailing, Toivo found a goal-oriented sport. There is a goal, a motivation, a reason to wake up in the morning. That’s how he got the identity of an athlete,” says Waajakoski.

From the mother’s point of view, the Special Olympics activities have given Laiho particularly important experiences of what he is good at. Laiho has challenges, for example, in following instructions and getting things done, but he knows everything in the sailing club’s premises.

“Sailing is one of the most important things I’ve ever done. It’s been such a driving force. It’s like therapy for me”, Laiho describes the importance of his sport to himself.

Toivo Laiho and Roope Tervonen have created a deep connection through sailing.

Skinny met Tervonen for the first time when he was about 7 years old in a scout. However, they only got to know each other properly a few years later, when Tervonen started sailing in the Lahti sailing club and the two trained in the same group.

In the end, Tervonen ended up participating in Special Olympics activities at Laiho’s request.

“At some point, Toivo asked if I would like to join this,” Tervonen recalls.

Through thousands of hours of practice, the sailors have become close friends who know each other’s ways on the boat inside out. Laiho knows which ropes Tervonen always forgets to tighten and vice versa.

“When you have experienced many things together, won and lost, such a deep connection is created…”

“…and trust!” Laiho completes Tervonen’s words.

“Trust is a good word!”, Tervonen gets excited and continues.

“I think it’s sweet that that trust and connection is maintained, even though we see each other less often in the winter. Then when we see each other, it won’t take long for us to get into the same space and reel.”

Laiho and Tervonen set the goal of the World Championships in Berlin in 2019. During the break from determined training, the surface has sometimes tightened.

“Sometimes I couldn’t bear to look at Roope’s face,” Laiho says frankly.

“Double sailing is quite intense, regardless of whether it is Special Olympics sailing. On the water, we probably sound like an old married couple sometimes,” laughs Tervonen.

That’s why it’s important for the two to distance themselves from each other from time to time, and they hardly meet outside of sailing.

“ “Basically, we are two sailors from Hollola.”

However, when Tervonen completed his high school diploma in theater, he asked Laiho, who works as a lighting and videographer, to shoot the video part for it. The experience was said to be memorable, although even then there was no avoiding a little bickering.

Interest in creative work unites the duo outside of sailing.

“It’s nice to have a like-minded person in sports work. Although it is said that one is an athlete and the other a partner, we are basically two sailors from Hollola. We can talk about other things, but that doesn’t define us in any way,” says Tervonen.

“Even though this is a disability sport and I’m the disabled one, it won’t show in any way,” Laiho agrees.

“Personally, I’ve learned that you can be friends with different people. Toivo is a better friend to me than many others. That sort of thing pretty quickly shatters one’s own prejudices,” Tervonen continues.

When asked about long-term athletic goals, Laiho has an answer ready.

“I kind of thought we’d sell the boats and start golfing,” he says, and the two burst out laughing again.

In reality, neither of them plans to leave sailing. After Berlin, the sights are probably on the next world championships, and Laiho would like to join the crew of a bigger sailboat and participate in the ocean championships. He also dreams of buying a big sailboat.

Outside of sports, Laiho studies media at a vocational school and dreams of a long career and good networks in the field.

Tervonen, on the other hand, mentions one common dream.

“If Toivo buys that big boat, maybe sometime in 20 years we could spend a Sunday on the deck of the boat in the harbor lounging without immediately going to compete.”