Friendship | Large differences in income can alienate friends from each other: “Free time has become more consumer-oriented”

The importance of money in spending free time has been emphasized in the 21st century, says sociology professor Terhi-Anna Wilska.

14.8. 14:34

Friends is often found through study and work, and the income differences between friends living in the same social classes are often not very large. There are also exceptions: childhood friends have been able to choose different paths and end up in very different income categories. Different stages of life, such as becoming unemployed or studying, can also reduce income temporarily.

Friends are seen in their free time, so large differences in income can be very important, says the professor of sociology Terhi-Anna Wilska from the University of Jyväskylä.

“A friend’s low income can affect, for example, whether we can go out for coffee, eat, go shopping or travel somewhere. In the 21st century, free time has become more consumption-oriented, so the challenges related to income differences have been able to grow and become more visible. Previously, money did not play a similar role in our free time.”

According to Wilska, it is not at all unusual that very different circles of life and opportunities to do things slowly start to alienate friends from each other. In the worst case, large differences in income can even lead to divorce.

The wealthier party can be hurt when a friend doesn’t attend, for example, an important party – even if the real reason is that the friend can’t afford to attend. A person with a lower income, on the other hand, can get nervous if a wealthier friend doesn’t know how to take his situation into account.

“ “In more communal cultures, it’s natural for the wealthier to pay if the other doesn’t have money.”

Wilska according to the party who earns less easily experiences feelings of shame and being left out. Many people prefer to stay out of situations that require money rather than talk about their lack of money directly.

“Finland does not have the same culture of sharing as, for example, in many other European countries, and here both roles are perceived as difficult: both offering and receiving. In more communal cultures, it’s natural for the wealthier to pay if the other doesn’t have money.”

According to Wilska, how one perceives lack of money is also a matter of personality. Some can talk about their tight financial situation without a care, while others are more sensitive and comparison-oriented. Low self-esteem can also strengthen the feeling of shame.

The closer it is to a friend, the more likely it is that one’s financial situation will be told openly and honestly. In a more distant friendship, there is a lower threshold for avoiding situations that require money, says the professor of home economics Minna Autio from the University of Helsinki.

According to Autio, there has been a big leap in the general culture of speaking in 20 years.

“On the other hand, there are still a lot of people who don’t talk about their financial difficulties but maintain the same lifestyle, which then leads to debt,” Autio points out.

Autio believes that talking about low income and its effects is easier for younger age groups: it is completely normal for people in their twenties that their money, work and study situations vary. As age increases and social status rises, expectations arise that money should already be put to better use, so to speak.

Pensioners are also in a different position compared to people of working age. Income decreases with retirement, which also affects what you can afford to do with friends.

“ A typical example of a problem situation is a bachelor party for a large group of friends.

Free time it is possible to haggle over the ways of spending time, and maintaining friendship does not require expensive entertainment. Large differences in income often require flexibility – and specifically on the part of the party with higher income, says Autio.

“It takes a certain kind of social skill to be able to take other people into account. A typical example of a situation where you don’t necessarily always notice to think about it is the bachelorette weekend of a large group of friends: everyone is asked for, say, 200 euros and you don’t understand that for someone it’s a terrible amount, while for another it doesn’t feel like anything at all.”

Autio believes that in closer friendships, people are probably more willing to be flexible and consider solutions that suit everyone – regardless of income.

According to Terhi-Anna Wilska, it can be difficult for those who earn more to see the situation from the perspective of those who earn less. When you’ve been making good money for a long time, the perception of what is expensive and what is cheap can become blurred.

“If you haven’t experienced a lack of money yourself, it can also be difficult to imagine the feeling of shame: you may be ready to offer, but you don’t understand why offering can feel bad to someone else,” Wilska describes.

In Wilska’s opinion, people should be allowed to talk more openly about money, their salaries and also their financial problems, because openness could reduce the shame associated with low income.

Correspondingly, in his opinion, people with good incomes should avoid boasting and boasting, so as not to create the image that people’s value depends on their income or consumption. Today, there are also many people who have reduced consumption regardless of their income.