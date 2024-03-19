The IOC called on Olympians to refuse to participate in the Friendship Games in Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made a statement about the upcoming Friendship Games in Russia. The organization accused the Russian Federation of politicizing sports, violating the Olympic Charter and disrespecting athletes.

In addition, the IOC indirectly called for a boycott of the Friendship Games, hinting that athletes should not participate in them. However, there is no mention of any possible consequences of this.

The IOC called the Friendship Games a “cynical attempt to politicize sport”

IN statement, which is entitled “IOC against the politicization of sport”, the committee called the Friendship Games “politically motivated sporting events” organized allegedly contrary to the principles of the Olympic Charter and resolutions of the UN General Assembly. It is recalled that the charter states the obligation of sports organizations of the Olympic movement to maintain political neutrality, and the IOC, for its part, opposes “any political abuse of sports and athletes.”

According to the organization, the Russian side used diplomats and various authorities to promote the Friendship Games and attract participants.

This is a cynical attempt by the Russian Federation to politicize sport. The IOC Athletes' Commission, which represents all Olympians around the world, is categorically against the use of athletes for political propaganda purposes.

The IOC also accused the Russian authorities of disrespect for world anti-doping standards, recalling the doping scandals after the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. They also pointed to the position of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which questioned the compliance with anti-doping rules at the Friendship Games and called on athletes to “exercise caution and not legitimize this event.” Their health and fairness at the competition could be jeopardized, WADA considered.

The IOC urges all stakeholders of the Olympic movement and all governments to refuse any participation in or support for any initiatives aimed at the complete politicization of international sport International Olympic Committee

The organization also pointed out that Russia refrained from adopting the November 2022 resolution “Sport as a factor in sustainable development,” which stated that the UN General Assembly supports the independence and autonomy of sports.

The IOC previously called for the Friendship Games to be ignored

In November, the International Olympic Committee recommended that national Olympic committees ignore the Games. “Given the increasing politicization of global sport, we ask all NOCs to exercise caution in relation to this initiative,” NOC Communications Director James McLeod said at the time. According to him, participation in the World Friendship Games contradicts both the sanctions against Russia introduced in February 2022 and the goal of the Olympic movement to preserve the independence and autonomy of sports.

At the same time, IOC President Thomas Bach said at the same time that it was too early to talk about the consequences of organizing these competitions for Moscow. He emphasized that he had only heard about plans to organize the Friendship Games from the Russian government. “They must comply with the rules of sports organizations,” concluded Bach.

Athletes from dozens of countries plan to participate in the Games

In February, Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexei Morozov said that 34 countries had registered to participate in the Friendship Games. He emphasized that Russia is promoting the thesis that sport is outside of politics. “Athletes often have only one chance to prove themselves at a high level. Elite sport is the locomotive of our entire system for mass sports,” the politician added.

Earlier, the President of the Russian Fencing Federation, Ilgar Mamedov, said that during the congress of the International Fencing Federation, Russians invited foreign colleagues to the BRICS Games and the Friendship Games, and they “received these competitions with great pleasure.”

General Director of the Organizing Committee of the Friendship Games Alexey Sorokin (he was also the head of the organizing committee for the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018) noted, that “not countries are invited, but specific athletes who will subsequently represent their countries.” He also reported that among those who confirmed participation there were representatives of European countries, but refused to disclose their number.

The Friendship Games could replace the Olympics for Russians

World Friendship Games are planned conduct from September 15 to 29, 2024 in Moscow and Yekaterinburg. Athletes will compete for 283 sets of awards; the sports program will include 208 disciplines in 33 summer sports, including basketball, boxing, wrestling, judo, athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, fencing, rhythmic gymnastics and others. The criterion for selecting athletes is the international sports ranking, as well as the results of world championships in sports.

The opening and closing ceremonies are planned to be held at the Luzhniki Stadium.

According to existing opinion, the Friendship Games can replace participation in the Olympic Games for Russians who will not go to Paris. The President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, previously said that Olympic participants cannot be associated with national organizations, which will also host the Friendship Games.