Take good note, because (almost) everything that is trending in the United States ends up arriving here between two and six months late. The press from the other side of the pond, in media as important as CNN either vox, is beginning to map a strange phenomenon, tentatively dubbed “the friendship recession.” The number of “informal but intense” relationships of affection and sympathy would be inevitably decreasing among men, especially the youngest. According to data from Gallup and the Survey Center on American Lifethe percentage of male citizens who claim to have at least six close friends has been reduced by half between 1990 and 2022. This waning friendship syndrome would have worsened as a result of the change in habits and lifestyles brought about by the pandemic, so that there are already more than 20% of Americans who, according to what they declare, do not have any close friends.

If we were to take these data literally, says psychologist and family doctor Sebastian Tong, “we would be witnessing a worrying decline in friendship as an institution and as a concept.” The supply chain of kindred souls willing to “walk by our side” from one twilight to the next, as Albert Camus would say, is breaking down. And this time we can’t blame an untimely traffic jam in the Strait of Suez, as in the case of microchips. If the cult of friendship languishes, it will be for lack of good parishioners.

Tong introduces, despite everything, a nuance: “Perhaps what is really changing is our cultural notion of intimate friendship.” In other words, “it is very likely that, in a world of multiple, epidermal and insignificant relationships through channels such as social networks, what happens is that we have raised the bar of what we understand by genuine friendship and many of our relationships have ceased to be up to the task of this new demand”. In other words, “the contrast between everyday reality and our expectations is perhaps making us idealize friendship to the point of demanding more from it than it can reasonably give us.”

The unstoppable emergence of the friendless man

Why would it be happening more to men than to women? According to Tong, “perhaps simply because men are more likely to verbalize feelings of dissatisfaction in surveys.” Or also, in the words of the Californian psychologist Ron Riggio, because men have a “more instrumental” sense of friendship. They look for “eventual accomplices” with whom to share little routines rather than “confiders or a social support network”, something that women do tend to do.

Friendship seen by Renoir: ‘Lunch at the Fournaise restaurant’ (1875). UniversalImagesGroup (Getty Images)

Journalist and illustrator Aubrey Hirsch, one of the promoters of the male friendship recession theory, attributes the phenomenon to the fact that “men continue to be educated from childhood to hide their vulnerabilities and value toughness and stoicism above of emotion and the capacity for emotional connection”. This frame of mind is not the most appropriate, in her opinion, “to create and consolidate close friendships.”

The diagnosis, in short, is complex. Tong believes that there are multiple variables at play, and that it might be helpful to first ask the large 20% of American men who feel bereft of friendships what they mean by “not having friends.” Are we talking about true loneliness, an inability to establish strong social connections, or just “high aspirations disappointed by experience”?

As Jean-Luc Henning explains in of extreme friendship, if by friendship we understand that “peculiar form of love”, that visceral and almost exclusive attachment “between different but equals” that united Michel de Montaigne and Étienne de la Boétie, the strange thing would be rather that we find some friend like that in life Let’s not say more than one. Emily Boynton, editor of the digital health newsletter right as rainpoints out that the decline of friendship could also be due to the most pedestrian of causes: “friends demand time that we no longer have”.

Friendship as an enemy of the clock (and the calendar)

Sanya Nayeem, also a journalist, goes a step further and quantifies that time. Based on a magazine study Medium, Nayeem affirms, with commendable conviction, that “friendship responds to the 11-3-6 formula.” In other words, you need a minimum of 11 dates of at least three hours in a six-month period to “turn an acquaintance into a true friend.”

Soccer player Frank Gifford, basketball player Bob Cousy and fellow soccer player Paul Hornung pose for an advertisement for the Jantzen clothing brand in 1963. Tom Kelley Archive

Don’t miss the verb “convert”. Friendship, conceived in these terms, would become an industrial production process whose ingredients would be “affinity plus will plus time.” Nayeem concludes that completing the cycle of producing friendships has become much more complicated after the pandemic, given that, according to data from the Pew Research Center, 35% of Americans acknowledge that they now spend “less time and energy” on social activities and face-to-face leisure Warning for sailors: “non-face-to-face” friendship very rarely reaches the condition of “close or true friendship” for the interested parties themselves.

These attempts to reduce friendship to a formula or a “technique” are reminiscent of the famous rule of 10,000 hours, the time that would have to be invested to achieve excellence in any human activity. As the journalist and sociologist Malcolm Gladwell stated in his day, it would be the time that the Beatles invested, between 1959 and 1962, in becoming the best popular music band on the planet. Compared to that Herculean effort, reaching that optimal number of “at least six close friends” would require a very modest investment: just 200 hours. The problem, in Nayeem’s opinion, is that “friendships are relatively easy to make, but then you have to spend a lot of time and effort keeping them.”

Joseph Juran, the late quality management expert, suggested that a good strategy for not recklessly squandering the social capital accumulated with time, effort, and dedication would be to apply the Pareto principle to friendship. According to the Italian mathematician Vilfredo Pareto, in most processes, 20% of the causes produce 80% of the results. Translated into friendship, according to Juran, the 20% of your friends is the one that will end up producing 80% of the enriching and satisfying social interactions. So, if you don’t have time to consciously cultivate your relationship with all of them, identify those one in five who make a difference and focus on them. The rest could be neglected or discarded without remorse. They simply do not contribute significant returns to the friendship economy.

Friendship, user level

The theme allows, of course, much less prosaic approaches. For the writer Use Lahoz, author of novels like Good friends, Jauja either loose versein which friendship “is one of the central themes”, few sentences summarize that feeling as precisely as this one, attributed to Atahualpa Yupanqui: “A friend is oneself with another skin”.

Three friends during a toast in a publicity image taken in 1950. FPG (Getty Images)

Lahoz refuses to believe that there is a general decline in affection and genuine connection between human beings: “Rather, I believe that friendships are so valuable to us that it hurts us to lose them or to dilute them.” They are a scarce good, and it is their own scarcity that generates a feeling of “lack”. The writer adds that “friendship is transformed with life, and that leads us to melancholic conclusions like what Jules Renard said: ‘There are no friends, there are moments of friendship.”

Drawing on his own experience, Lahoz states that “sustaining feelings over time is a very demanding challenge, and that explains why many friendships are left behind as soon as you enter middle age, the time when you finally understand that, as Gil de Biedma said, life is serious, that is, it is much more ephemeral than it seemed”. Longing for those intimate connections based on “affinity, complicity and purity of intentions” and feeling a certain mourning for their loss is part of the vital process. Lahoz even breaks a spear in favor of the much maligned nostalgia: “It can be a refuge from which to extract reserves and in which to recharge energy to face adulthood. For me, the past is less a nuisance than a treasure.” The novelist concludes with one last quote, this time from Eugénio de Andrade, which sums up the richness and ambivalence of that ambiguous passion we call friendship: “A friend is sometimes the desert, other times the water.”

Hèctor Zacarias, journalist and philologist, has a theory: perhaps we are in a transition period towards a different model of friendship, not necessarily a better one, and the decline we perceive is due to the fact that we have not yet finished processing the changes. He considers that the “multiple channels created to create a feeling of artificial proximity with the people we love are nothing more than a simulation.” Friends “you have to see them, touch them, do things with them, listen to them in the real world.”

Unfortunately, this corporeal and “tactile” character of friendship, as we have been understanding it, is not very compatible with the lifestyles to which we have become accustomed (he speaks of “trains, mortgages, dishwashers and cartoons”). and makes us end up settling for the other, with the substitute: “Until the day comes when a pollster asks you point-blank how many friends you have and you, in an act of cold introspection, end up recognizing that very few, only those who They have not been left behind and have managed to cross, among other obstacles, the desert of virtuality”.

