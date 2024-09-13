Friendship | Ay boss and industrial director are best friends, how is that even possible?

The Finnish labor market is inflamed, but the good friendship between ay boss Ismo Koko and industrial director Jarkko Ruohoniemi tells a different story.

The much-hyped and dreaded wage round, where representatives of export industries negotiate wages and working conditions with wage earners.

Already in the spring, threatening images were loaded into this round of negotiations: a wave of strikes could sweep over Finland again.

The American model, the disruption of social peace and the deepening of the gap have been mentioned.