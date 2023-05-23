Friendship | Actors Linnea Leino and Maaria Nuoranne tell what it’s like to work in the same field with a friend

Linnea Leino and Maaria Nuoranne got to know each other at the Lahti folk school’s theater line. Now they sometimes go to the same auditions.

“Death!”

That’s the answer Linnea Leinowhen asked what his and Maaria Nuoranteen the friendship might end sometime.

“We have experienced great joys and sorrows together, and we are still here.”

The actors became friends eight years ago. Since then, they have been study buddies, roommates, worked together and lived in different cities.

Today, their lives are intertwined, Nuoranne describes. They live close to each other in Helsinki and keep in touch almost every day. Leino is on the same lines:

“It feels strange if you don’t know something that has happened in someone else’s life. That’s when you know you have to catch dip.”

Leino and Nuoranne have come to HS Nytin to talk about their friendship For the Friends book podcast. As part of the recordings, they also fill in a friend book familiar from childhood.

The opening of the book by the actors was completed at a record pace. This is what it looks like when finished:

Leino and Nuoranne met in the entrance exams for the theater department of Lahti folk college. The school doors opened and the two ended up in the same class.

In the first week of the studies, there was an improvisation exercise.

In the exercise, we moved around the stage and met our classmates. When they met, Leino and Nuoranne ended up making a funny move where they peeked out from under each other’s hands.

“We started to laugh so hard that the tears fell and everyone else tried to be serious. It was really inappropriate that we started making out there. That’s the moment when our friendship ignited”, says Nuoranne.

Even today, one person may make the same funny move and the other immediately knows what it is referring to.

“ “I also distinguish the small expressions and things that are typical of Maaria.”

Norante is known for, among other things Beatfrom the series and Beauty and the Beast (2017) as the Finnish-language voice actress of Belle.

Leino is probably best known for his role Adultsin the series, where he played art high school student Pilluminat. In addition, he has appeared in films, such as the one released last year In a punch comedy. In March, at the Jussi gala, he received the Silver Screen Spot of Light award.

When Nuorante saw Leino acting Girls girls girls in the movie, she started crying.

“I cried at the end because of how fantastic Lilli’s performance was. It’s an absolutely insane movie and role.”

In the drama comedy, Leino plays a young figure skater who falls in love with another girl. The film was chosen by the Finnish Oscar jury as a candidate for the best international film. In the end, there was no nomination, but the film won four awards at the Jussi gala.

Of course, you look at a friend’s role performance differently than an unknown actor. Leino also says that he cheers every time he sees Nuorante perform.

“I also distinguish the small expressions and things that are typical of Maaria,” he says.

There is fierce competition in the cultural sector, but Leino and Nuoranne do not feel that they are competing with each other. They have sometimes gone to the same auditions, but the choice of role has never been made between the two of them.

“We have quite different profiles. I write scripts and also make music, Lilli has made more series and movies. We don’t keep shooting the same auditions, which is nice. We could get through that too,” Nuoranne says.

However, both admit that they sometimes felt jealous of the other’s job opportunities.

“This industry exposes you to comparison. Any actor must learn to deal with jealousy,” says Nuoranne.

Talking about it openly makes it easier and relieves any tensions.

“If the other person has been really quiet on the work front, you can say that it feels bad. Then the envy is not directed at the other person, but at that situation,” Leino continues.

In the same field working has its advantages. Leino and Nuoranne have done some work together.

Nuorante, for example, helped Leino with this The fall in the development of a sketch character. The following year, he was invited to be part of the cast of the entertainment show.

Friends also give each other feedback on their work when requested. Nuoranne sometimes plays raw versions of his music for Leino.

“ “This industry exposes you to comparison.”

On the other hand, there are also moments when it is better not to give feedback. Like when the filming of a movie or series is already over.

“At that point, it’s a bit pointless to say, ‘I should have done this.’ Then you would think about it for the rest of your life,” says Leino.

But what do the duo think is the most important characteristic of a friend?

Coexistence, says Leino.

He considers it valuable that he and Nuoranne support each other in life’s small and big twists and turns. Your teenager is interested in practically everything he says:

“If I tell you that my tomato fell on the floor in the morning, Maaria answers ‘no damn, what happened to it?'”

Nuoranne names the ability to have fun together as the most important feature of friendship.

According to him, they can go to “the world’s sexiest bar”, but it will still be the funnest night in the world. There are often other friends, but at the end of the evening they are often left alone.

“The last couple of times we have noticed that everyone else has gone home again. One Sunday morning I sent Lilli a message that this has to end now”, Nuoranne says and laughs.

After that, however, he realized that partying together is the current phase of life. There will probably come a time when they don’t go out all the time.

“We realized that this is a really good time.”

