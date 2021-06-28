Home » Tv ” Friends: will two former dancers be the new showgirls of Striscia?

According to the rumors that emerged in the last hours, two former Amici dancers are ready to get on the counter of Striscia La Notizia: the new showgirls of the historic broadcast by Antonio Ricci, in fact, will be two former students of Maria De Filippi’s talents: Talisa Ravagnani and Giulia Pelagatti.

Strip The News for the next season will renew the duo of tissues: In fact, Shaila Gatti and Mikaela Neaze Silva have not been reconfirmed and the satirical news Antonio Ricci is ready to choose two new faces for the broadcast of Channel 5 that accompanies the viewers until the early evening.

Although there is still no official status, the weekly Nuovo Tv has revealed that the tissue papers would have already been chosen and would be two old acquaintances of Friends, the talent led by Maria De Filippi. Among other things also Shaila Gatti she had participated as a student of the school, and then became the absolute protagonist on the counter of Striscia La Notizia.

Who are the two former dancers which in all probability have been chosen to replace the two showgirls who were in charge since the 2017-2018 edition of Strip the News?

Friends: Giulia Pelagatti and Talisa Ravagnani new showgirls from Striscia

As reported by the weekly, in fact, to take the place of Shaila Gatti and Mikaela Neaze Silva will be Talisa Ravagnani and Giulia Pelagatti. The first was one of Amici 19’s students, where she arrived until the evening, while she recently returned to the gossip protagonist for some shots in the company of Valentin Dumitru, former partner of the professional Francesca Tocca.

Giulia Pelagatti, on the other hand, had been one of Amici 16’s students: after the experience in talent she had continued her path in the world of entertainment and television by joining the Colorado dance troupe in 2020.