Giulia Stabile, what’s cooking for the winner of “Amici 20”? Is a new milestone promised? Sangiovanni’s girlfriend is ready to embark on a new project produced by Fascino. PGT? What is it about? A program dealing with… water

Giulia with her participation to Friends has conquered audience and fans. And now a new program is ready for you. The dancer has announced that she wants to devote herself to dance, and will soon be doing a travel overseas to complete their studies. But in the meantime, here’s a new project license plate Maria de Filippi.

Giulia Stable a trip to Los Angeles soon?

Giulia Stabile was among the friends most appreciated students from both the audience and the production. The dancer has announced to want to dedicate himself even more to dance, and for this reason she is ready to make a trip to Los Angeles to perfect her technique. In short, for the Roman dancer the future is well defined. So, according to the gossip, between the project with Maria De Filippi and the mini vacation with Saint John, there will also be travel in the United States? So it would seem. Although very young, Giulia seems to have the clear ideas.

Amici 20, Giulia ready for a new program

In conclusion, Giulia is ready to enter officially in the cast of Amici. In addition to having participated ai casting of the new edition of the talent, and therefore to have a good chance of becoming part of the dance troupe of the much-followed transmission, appeared on the pages of Witty a message:

“There are people who sometimes“ deserve ”a water balloon and you, who would you like to do it for? Write us on [email protected], our @ giuliast4bile is ready to help you! “

And it shows in the video a girl contact Giulia to organise a water balloon to the boyfriend who is too busy gazing at his muscles. The dancer runs, and amused, the reverses a bucket of water while he who does not suspect anything, is quietly sunbathing on the deckchair. At the moment, no other details are known. But in the meantime they are already matches the accessions for anyone who wants to do a water balloon with the complicity of the talented dancer from contagious laughter.

