A well-known actor in Hollywood was also part of the iconic series 'Friends'. Although he was not the main character in the cast, the famous man knew how to get into his character and be one of his best friends. A bet with actor Matthew Perry led him to integrate the recordings: this deal was based on the loser having to work on the series, but not get paid for it.

Those who follow the series know that during the ten years that 'Friends' was broadcast, various artists and figures from that time passed by. One of them was the actor Bruce Willis, who made a trick with the deceased Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and ended up recording a few episodes in the series.

What did Bruce Willis do with the money he earned?

Actor Bruce Willis was true to his word, so, although he was paid for working on 'Friends', Willis donated the money to charity and thus fulfilled what was agreed. The actors union pressured the studio Warner Bros. so that the actor can receive his payment. So Bruce put it to honorable use.

Did Bruce Willis win anything else with 'Friends'?

The actor was not only recognized with his payment, but also in 1986 he won an Emmy in the category of Best Actor in a Drama Series. With only three episodes recorded, the actor made history with 'Friends' at awards shows and in American entertainment. Shows with Bruce Willis in the series are the most sought after by fans.

What role did Bruce Willis play in 'Friends'?

Bruce Willis he played Paul, a single father with a teenage daughter and also one of Rachel Green's outgoings (Jennifer Aniston). During the three chapters we see that Paul tries to win Rachel's heart, but Ross ( David Schwimmer) intervened to prevent his ex-partner from achieving anything with Paul. However, in the end we see that Paul is on good terms with Ross and distances himself from Green.

Bruce Willis and his time in the Warner Bros. series 'Friends'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

