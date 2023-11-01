In Taylor, Texas, you will find a unique neighborhood, whose streets are inspired by moments and characters from Friends. This place, located on the outskirts of Austin, gives rise to a community that follows the friendly teachings of the famous television series starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

The streets of this friendly neighborhood are named Janice Road, after the character who was Chandler’s partner; Gunther Way, in honor of the barista at the Central Perk cafe, where the characters met; or Pivot Street, for the episode in which Ross convinces his friends to help him carry a chair into his apartment.

Other roads in this neighborhood located northeast of Taylor are Yemen Road, Marcel Court, Onna Street and Break Avenuewhich form a play on words: “On a Break”, in Spanish “in a pause”, referring to the separation between Rachel and Ross.

“I was walking and suddenly I realized that the street names were named after Friends“Laura Hovan Oehler, a resident of the place, told WFLA. The city of Taylor has said that street names are the responsibility of the developer, which in this case was Killeen-based WBW Development, the outlet reported.

They remember Matthew Perry

The residents of this particular neighborhood have a special place in their hearts for the series’ protagonists. Friends. When the death of Matthew Perry was announced a few days ago, residents of the area expressed their sadness. “I feel sorry for his family and all his friends. “It’s a shock.”a Taylor resident told Kxan.