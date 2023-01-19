While the public continues to wonder what happened to Amici and what triggered the measures taken against some of the boys, gossip expert Alessandro Rosica has come up with new background on how things would have gone.

It is not clear what happened to Friends the night of New Year’s but it seems that what the pupils of the school did was so serious as to infuriate Maria DeFilippi and lead her and her staff to take serious action against some of the pupils.

Some rumors and indiscretions have spoken of the fact that the boys would have produced with the nutmeg a hallucinogenic substance which they would then drink; there conductor, however, he preferred do not broadcast the offending films, in order to protect the children and also the program itself.

Just yesterday Giuseppe Candela, of Dagospia, had explained that the boys had come to create this substance after a search on Youtube, where they would have looked for a way to ‘get high’ in an artisanal way.

Small ailments, nothing serious, no need to reach the hospital.

the reporter let it be known; Alexander Rosicahowever, seems to have discovered new details.

Friends – the truth about New Year’s Eve

Known on Instagram as social investigator, in these hours Alessandro Rosica has made it known that he had received information on the matter from one “very important and very reliable source”.

I knew puzzling details which is besides the use of certain stuff (nutmeg, ed), there’s other crappy stuff. You can’t afford to do certain things in that house, it’s heavy, very heavy stuff.

said the man, speaking of “really serious events”.

It’s not just the inappropriate use of that crap, there’s so much more behind it. Neither Maria DeFilippineither Barbara d’Urso, neither Pier Silvio Berlusconi, no one would ever accept what they did.

continued the gossip expert, who although he announced he could not say more continued to talk about very serious things.

I do not have never seen stuff like this in any program, not even abroad. I’ll tell you more: Maria and the authors have also been too good.

he said Rosica, explaining that if at the GF Vip the bullying done it sucked, ad Friends they did worse.

They did it again and again. They were resumed but they were not themselves.

the man said. In short, it is not yet clear what it is truth and maybe it never will be.