More chaos in the Amici house, after Nicholas argued with Todaro and therefore decided to change teams, both he and Sofia win the evening shirt

The program initially called Saranno Famosi changes its name to Friends in 2003, for issues related to copyright. This talent is composed and managed like a school where dancers and singers face a tough growth path. As in every school, there are exams and eliminations, and all participants aspire to the evening shirt. But, as in every class, there is certainly no shortage of twists. Just like what we are about to reveal to you.

Nicholas Friends

Nicholas decided to change team, moving on from Todaro to Emanuel Lo.

Between the previews of Saturday's episode and the twists, they have been assigned two evening shirts, but one of the two students changed teams. The recipient of the much coveted shirt was Sofia and subsequently Nicholas who decided to change team for some incompatibility with his teacher. In fact, in the previous weeks there was some heat between Nicholas and Todaro discussion for some comments from the teacher.

Raimondo Todaro he would have said to Nicholas that he would give him the evening shirt only after handing it over to Sofia. This comment had made the young dancer nervous, who did not feel supported by his teacher. So, in yesterday's recording of Friendsafter giving the evening shirt to Sofia, Nicholas decided to change teammoving with Emanuel Lo.

The evening shirt is very coveted among young participants because they are alone 15 places availablewhile I am 17 students. Therefore two of the young people will have to give up the jersey and therefore also their dream of winning friends. This talent show, which accepts participants aged 18 to 26, is an excellent launching pad for young artists. Even for those who don't win, there's a lot of publicity, including the winners of previous editions of Amici Emma and Alessandra Amoroso, and as second place Elodie in 2015.