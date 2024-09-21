Thirty years old and not feeling it, at least not completely. ‘Friends’, the cult sitcom of the 90s, celebrates 30 years but with a note of sadness for the lack of Matthew Perrythe famous Chandler Bing who with his irony conquered millions of viewers. The actor, in fact, passed away on October 28th of last year at the age of 54 due to an overdose of illegally prescribed ketamine.

It was September 22, 1994 when six strangers entered a New York bar and the homes of millions of television viewerskicking off an unprecedented television phenomenon. Created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, ‘Friends’ proved to be a smash hit, launching the careers of Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and, of course, Matthew Perry. Three decades later, their stories of love, career and friendship continue to enthrall generations, thanks to brilliant writing, unforgettable characters and guest star the likes of Brad Pitt, Winona Ryder, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Ellen Pompeo, Bruce Willis, Robin Williams, Sean Penn and many more. But the legacy of ‘Friends’ goes far beyond stellar ratings.

The series has dictated fashions and trends, from iconic outfits to Rachel Green’s famous haircut, all the way to interior design: Monica’s apartment, with its orange sofa, purple door and yellow frame on the peephole, has become a point of reference for fans of 90s aesthetics. And how can we forget the theme song ‘I’ll be there for you’? Lisa Kudrow, who plays Phoebe Buffay, in a recent podcast recalled how difficult it was to film the famous theme song in the fountain. “Filming the opening credits in the fountain was a nightmare,” she said, explaining that the water was cold and that filming took place late at night. But the laughter seen in the theme song was real and genuine, thanks to the contagious sarcasm of colleague Perry. The actor, who passed away last year, was often fondly remembered by his colleagues for his deep irony.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard my muscles ached and tears ran down my face every day,” Kudrow wrote. “I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you,” wrote Matt LeBlanc. David Schwimmer also had touching words: “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” while Courteney Cox highlighted Perry’s kindness and sympathy: “I am grateful for every moment we had together, Matty, and I miss you every day. He was funny and he was kind.” Finally, Jennifer Aniston, posting a black and white photo of them together, wrote: “Matty knew how to make people laugh.” A Bittersweet Anniversarytherefore, for fans of ‘Friends’. An opportunity to celebrate an unrepeatable television era, but also to fondly remember the actor who helped make it unforgettable.