What’s happening to Stash from The Kolors? The former winner of Amici, judge of the latest edition of the talent led by Maria De Filippi, according to some rumors, would be investigated for receiving stolen goods: is there a grain of truth or is it just a fake news? His lawyer intervened immediately.

What’s happening to Stash gods The Kolors? The singer, who became famous after his victory with his band at Amici in 2015, was one of the judges of the latest edition of the talent, together with Stefano De Martino and Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, who often made fun of him for the his often particular outfits.

In the last few hours, some rumors have emerged that speak of some of Stash’s troubles, recently become a father, with the justice system. According to what emerged, the Milan prosecutor’s office would have opened a new investigation concerning a friend of Stash, born Antonio Fiordispino. The woman has already been sentenced to one year and six months, while Stash would have ended up in the crosshairs of the investigators for receiving stolen goods.

Friends: Stash under investigation for receiving stolen goods?

According to what reported, in fact, Stash will have to deal with justice and with the investigations that will be sent:

“The singer would be investigated for receiving stolen goods, having signed contracts for the rental of two Ferraris and a Maserati, paid for by accounts attributable to the same Air Protech of Magenta”.

The aforementioned company would be the one managed by the singer’s friend, already investigated and condemned. Is this an indiscretion that corresponds to the truth or is it just fake news? Since the rumor has been circulating persistently online, Stash’s lawyer has decided to intervene before the situation can escalate, saying that the singer is completely unaware of the wrongdoing committed by her friend.

The accusation that falls on the singer is precisely that of having rented these luxury cars using money that was previously stolen, obviously illegally, by her friend from the aforementioned company.

For the moment, therefore, the accusations have been returned to the sender but the lawyer, in his words, has not ruled out that Stash may appear in court to explain his position.