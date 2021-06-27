Tommaso Stanzani after his experience at Amici 20 is now the protagonist of the musical event of the Italian summer Battiti Live. The dancer told how important dance is for him, revealing that it is a really happy moment in his life, perhaps thanks also to Tommaso Zorzi.

Tommaso Stanzani, after the experience that saw him protagonist ad Friends 20, is now busy on the stage of Live beats, the summer event dedicated to musical hits, conducted also this year by Elisabetta Gregoraci. This is a very positive moment for the dancer, who found his calling for the dance later than what usually happens.

Before realizing that the dance could be in his future, in fact, Tommaso Stanzani was an ice skater. The dancer, however, explained that, even if it is only three years that he devotes himself to dance, he tried to do everything to prepare himself on a technical level but above all for excite the public:

“Dance for me is a communication tool. When I dance I send a message which, I hope, will reach the public. Woe to you if you fail to convey anything ”.

Friends: Tommaso Stanzani and his magic moment

Read also: Friends: Tommaso Stanzani finds work at Verissimo

For sure during Amici 20 Tommaso Stanzani he managed to reach the hearts of many people, who were very disappointed when he was eliminated and who continued to support him even after the end of the program. The experience in the transmission of Maria De Filippi, however, in a certain sense also led him the love.

Just during one of the evening’s episodes, Tommaso Zorzi he had shown that he was very attracted to dancer, writing it on social media, and it is no mystery that in two hours it has blossomed the love. Without expressly referring to the winner of Big Brother Vip, Tommaso Stanzani revealed that this is a very special time for him, on a professional level but not only: