In these days when many Italian students are taking the final exams, there is also a former student of Amici 20 who is facing this exciting and delicate moment: it is Tommaso Stanzani, who has an exceptional supporter in Tommaso Zorzi.

The moment ofgraduation exam arrived again this year for many Italian students: despite the new formula foreseen for the Covid emergency, it is always a very important stage in life, which creates emotion and anxiety at the same time. Among all those who are preparing, there is also a former pupil of Friends 20: it’s about the dancer Tommaso Stanzani.

Born in 2002 in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the dancer, who ad Friends was followed by Alessandra Celentano, will now have to face another important challenge: that ofgraduation exam for which he has been preparing for several days. The dancer, and former ice skater, he wanted to share his feelings with those who follow him, wishing good luck to those who live the same experience:

“Let’s laugh so as not to cry! Good luck to all high school graduates like me! ”.

Friends, Tommaso Stanzani: Tommaso Zorzi’s comment

Soon after, Tommaso Stanzani posted a black and white photo in which he appears with a large smile on the face: “Let’s laugh about it”, wrote the dancer, perhaps to try to avoid anxiety in such a particular moment. Tommaso Zorzi, with whom the dancer has been dating for some time, immediately commented on the post with a very funny reproach:

“Maybe we study even in addition to laughing! “.

Stanzani, very amused by Zorzi’s comment, he responded in kind, underlining how the influencer he does nothing but remind him to do his duty just as his mother is doing: “You wear me more anxiety you and mine mother!”.

The influencer had joked about long ago Instagram, when he had talked to his followers about the etymology of some words in Italian: all knowledge acquired thanks to the fact that Zorzi she was dating a guy who was preparing to take the maturity. In those days there were still doubts, while today it is certain: the reference, not at all casual, was just a Tommaso Stanzani!