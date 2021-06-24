Tommaso Stanzani’s career is moving forward with great strides. The former Amici 20 dancer will not only be on the stage of Battiti Live, but will also be the protagonist of the Eva Emaus music video, directed by Luca Tommasini, which will be released tomorrow.

Viewers of Friends 20 they immediately saw in him a great talent: Tommaso Stanzani, the 19-year-old dancer from Bologna with a past in the world of ice skating, had impressed everyone with his technique and his ability to excite on stage. A few months after his elimination in the talent, his career is taking off.

After announcing its participation in Live beats, where he will be part of the corps de ballet during the evenings dedicated to music that will also be broadcast on Italia 1 starting from July, Tommaso Stanzani announced a new job.

Read also: Friends: Tommaso Stanzani among professionals?

The dancer, in fact, he is the protagonist of the video clip of the pop singer Eva Emaus, which will come out just tomorrow.

Friends: Tommaso Stanzani will be Adam

“Never yours again” is the title of the single launched by Eva Emaus, one of the promises of the international pop scene. To direct the video clip was the director and choreographer Luca Tommassini, former artistic director also of Amici’s evening, who has created a modern reinterpretation of original sin, the cornerstone of the video.

To impersonate Adam, in a modern key and reworked by the skilful hand of Luca Tommassini, it will be there Tommaso Stanzani, tempted by the sensual and beautiful Eva Emaus. “We just saw the preview video… You can’t understand,” he said Tommaso Stanzani to his followers.

For the dancer It was also an important experience given the collaboration with personalities of international caliber: