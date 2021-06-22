Tommaso Stanzani, the former Amici 20 dancer, just recently took the final exam with an excellent score. The former student of the talent, however, was attacked by some haters on the web and so he wanted to respond, explaining how he managed to recover after the period spent on television.

Tommaso Stanzani, the former dancer of Friends 20 who had been eliminated from Maria De Filippi’s program to the great chagrin of the public, who considered him one of the most talented ever, in these days he has returned to the center of attention because he supported the baccalaureate exam in his high school in Bologna, where he studied before entering the evening of Amici.

The dancer she shared with her followers both the preparation and the anxiety before taking the exam, and the moments of joy once she crossed the school door. For Tommaso Stanzani the scholastic path ended with a very good grade: a good85/100 which ends a really important year for him.

Up Instagram, however, along with the many comments of compliments and support, some have also arrived criticisms from those who have wondered how he got his diploma after being locked up in Amici’s house for a long time.

Friends: Tommaso Stanzani responds to criticism

Tommaso Stanzani already in recent days he had revealed that returning to school had not been easy at all, but today, given the comments, he decided to return to the subject:

“I’ve read a little bit of negative comments, which honestly matter little to me but I wanted to explain that it is not that I managed to graduate because I have blue eyes and because I did a television program! At the end of the program I went back to school, I recovered the whole second term and I asked two questions a day for all the subjects! ”.

Thomas he also explained that, considering that this was a very special year at school level for everyone, also considering the development of the distance learning, her absences they weighed less and the teachers chose to reward his commitment once he returned to class.