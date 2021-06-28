Tommaso Stanzani, great protagonist on the stage of Battiti Live, after his experience at Amici 20, is in Puglia in the company of Tommaso Zorzi. There is no shortage of love dedications between the two boyfriends, as well as the daily dance challenges to decide who is the best dancer.

Tommaso Stanzani, after the experience ad Friends 20, where he had won the affection of the public who had long protested for his elimination, considered really unfair, is participating in Live beats, the summer event dedicated to this year’s musical hits which, as usual, is held in Puglia.

Not just work, for the former dancer of Friends 20, there is also a way to think about the love that has the name of for him Tommaso Zorzi: now the two are a steady couple and there is no shortage of sweet social love dedications. In addition to the romance that accompanies the start of any relationship, a true one is also taking place challenge between the two to decide who is the real one dancer of the couple.

It all started with the choreography of Elettra Lamborghini’s new single “Pistolero”, in which he first ventured Zorzi and then Stanzani. “Equal”, the influencer had commented ironically. Now, with the hits of Live beats, a new opportunity presented itself.

Stanzani or Zorzi: who dances better?

Tommaso Zorzi danced together with Annalisa and to some girls of the corps de ballet some of the steps that will accompany the new song of the singer, entitled “Slow movement“, Made together with Federico Rossi, former member of the duo Benji & Fede. The influencer tried to follow the movements of the group and wrote ironically:

“The talent it’s there but you can’t see it! “

Immediately after came the performance of Tommaso Stanzani who, alone, was filmed by her boyfriend while he was performing on the notes of the song by Annalisa, dancing in a very sensual way: “I see no difference,” he wrote Zorzi joking about his dancing skills.

The challenge, in these days, will continue, even if Annalisa has promoted both: Tommaso Zorzi was defined as “New member of the Slow Motion crew”, while reposting the video of Tommaso Stanzani, the singer wrote “I love”, accompanied by a gif with heart-shaped eyes.

