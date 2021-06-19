Tommaso Stanzani just today celebrated his maturity: the former dancer of Amici 20, born in 2002, recently shared his concern about the exam on Instagram, but he can finally leave everything behind. With him were his parents, some friends, but no trace of Tommaso Zorzi!

Goal achieved for Tommaso Stanzani, former dancer of Friends 20, who just today took her final exams. The dancer during this period he shared all his concern with his followers, while also trying to encourage those, like him, who were preparing for the exam.

Last night, ten minutes past midnight, Tommaso Stanzani posted a story on his profile Instagram in which he testified the situation of the night before the exams, with the inevitable soundtrack by Antonello Venditti: notes and sheets scattered to completely cover the bed, in the moments of the great final review.

Read also: Friends: Tommaso Stanzani among professionals?

Then, this morning, Tommaso Stanzani he was ready to take the exam.

Friends: Tommaso Stanzani and the final exams

The dancer shared on Instagram the video in which, as soon as he left the high school door, he tenderly hugged his father, who was waiting for him to to celebrate together at the bottom of the staircase. Could not miss even the bottle of sparkling wine that Thomas he uncorked to the applause of those who complimented him.

After i celebrations, to immortalize this very important moment, Tommaso Stanzani she posed in the center between mum and dad, present on this special occasion. Together withformer dancer of Friends 20 even some friends, while an absence certainly did not go unnoticed.

In fact, she wasn’t there with him Tommaso Zorzi. Although there has never been officiality, it is no mystery that the two are dating, but the influencer and winner of Big Brother Vip 5 is spending a weekend in family the grandmother must have lived in the house in the country: probably, therefore, they could not match their commitments.

Days ago, Tommaso Zorzi he had scolded Stanzani for too much time spent on Instagram instead of studying: they will surely find a way to celebrate together too!