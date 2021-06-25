Home » Tv ” Friends: the success of the alumni

Is Amici a “talent-making” school? Does the Maria De Filippi program turn into a springboard for the careers of the very young artists who attend the evening? There is no doubt. It is so. Friends like “King Midas” who turns everything he touches into gold. Let’s see the successes of some of the students who have particularly distinguished themselves.

Friends it is a program conducted by Maria De Filippi very followed by the public from home and on social networks. Since the first edition the Most coveted school in Italy continue to gifting talents both in dance than in singing. A competent jury, but above all very good coaches professionally, capable of extrapolate from the various students all of them potential. And the pupils become real talents who are immediately successful.

Amici 20: an incredible edition

Friends 20 it really was an issue particular which stood out above all for the great value of the students who participated. Never seen an edition made up of such talented competitors, who really put in difficulty jury and audience from home when it came to vote and eliminate any of them. But let’s see the successes and projects of some of the protagonists undisputed of Talent show.

Friends: the successes of Sangiovanni and Giulia

Let’s start with the runner-up, Saint John. Giulia’s boyfriend from five weeks is at the top of the chart of the best-selling albums with double platinum record and, as NapoliZon explains, with beyond 140 million streams: his hit “Lady” is a marvel.

Giulia Stabile it was the first woman dancer to win Friends: beloved by the public both from an artistic and character point of view and also for its unmistakable contagious laugh An innate skill: and among his various work commitments, the news is that he will be in dance troupe to Friends 21, among the professionals.

Friends, the offers to the dancers Alessandro and Serena

There was no lack of offers not even the finalist Alessandro Cavallo, contended by most theater companies, who received two important job offers: a contract with the Ballet of Rome and a place in the Dirty Dancing musical for the Brodway Milano project with the theater producer Karl Sydow. Same goes for Serena Marchese: the student will be part of “The Ballet of Rome“With which the July 29 in the context of Civitanova Danza with the show Astor.

Friends, the goals of Deddy, Aka7even and Tancredi

Not only Sangiovanni, also the other finalist singers of the evening had offers and reached important goals. Deddy, with his song “0 stepsGot his first platinum record, as well as Aka7even with “Loca” is “I miss you”. It is this last piece that is a lot vclose to double platinum. We cannot fail to name Tancred. The Milanese student also obtained the prestigious FIMI certification, with her “Las Vegas “ went platinum in a short time.