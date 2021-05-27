Friends is one of the most acclaimed sitcoms in television history, thanks to its adventures and the chemistry between its protagonists: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. With a total of 10 seasons, we witnessed their unwavering friendship and their struggle to get ahead in their professional and personal lives.

It’s been 17 years since its last episode and fans are happy with the cast reunion orchestrated by HBO Max. However, an old question about the show has been picked up: why wasn’t there a season 11 of Friends?

For a time, it was believed that paying actors a million dollars per episode would have discouraged Warner Bros from releasing more installments. However, the end of the show was by a decision of the creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

“From the actors ‘contract negotiations, it seemed like Season 7 is the last, or 8, or 9, so every season we had an eye on the future:’ Okay, if this is the last season, is it? what are we going to do?’ And then amazingly something would rise from the ashes at the last minute: ‘Oh my god, there is going to be another season,’ “Crane told EW in 2014.

With this uncertainty, they decided to put an end to the program permanently. Kauffman recalled that they stood up saying, “This is it. This is the last season, “with Crane adding,” We can’t keep stopping, starting and rethinking everything. “

Friends: the reunion premiered the reunion of its actors on May 27 in the United States. Photo: Warner

In this regard, Jennifer Aniston had also expressed her wish that Friends end up in the special A farewell to Friends. This is because I had already played the same character for many years and did not want the quality of the show to eventually decrease:

“He had some problems that he was dealing with. I wanted it to end with people still loving us and for us to be at the top. And then there was that feeling in me: ‘How much more of Rachel do I have inside of me? How many stories do they have to tell about all of us before it turns pathetic? ‘