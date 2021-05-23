It has been 17 years since the last episode of Friends aired and since then a reunion of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, whether in a new series, movie or just a reunion, as in this case.

It is a one-hour special in which the protagonists will not have a script, so we will be able to see interviews with the guests and creators, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, compilations of images and much more that has been prepared for the occasion.

When does Friends: the reunion premiere?

Friends: the reunion can be seen from the may 27th.

Where to see Friends: the reunion?

Friends: the reunion will air on the network HBO Max.

Who would be the special guests?

Friends: the reunion will have special guestsincluding former soccer player David Beckham, singer Justin Bieber, K-pop group BTS, former supermodel Cindy Crawford, actor Kit Harington, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, model Cara Delevingne, actress and singer Lady Gaga, among others.

What will Friends: the reunion be about?

Through a trailer broadcast by HBO Max it was possible to see the protagonists of Friends talk about what the program meant for their careers, review old scripts and repeat a night of trivia game in original set of the series.

We will also see the actors walk through the studios and the set design of the series, share the video of when they read the script of the first episode for the first time, among other anecdotes. It will be known how brought these six artists together beyond the screens.

When would Friends: the reunion arrive? to Latin America?

Although it will air in the United States and Spain on May 27, Latin American fans will have to wait longer to enjoy Friends: the reunion. The launch of HBO Max for the 39 territories of Latin America and the Caribbean is scheduled to end of june this year. That is, you will have to wait a month to see the reunion of the protagonists.

How to watch HBO Max LIVE?

First we go to the HBO Max website, where we will get a message saying that it is not available in our region. Because of this we have to make use of a virtual private network or VPN, to change our IP address in order to pretend to be browsing from the United States.

This is very simple, just download a VPN, like NordVPN or ExpressVPN, and choose a server located in that country. Once installed, just by accessing the website and registering you can start watching the live programming.

How do I subscribe to HBO Max?

Both existing customers with direct billing from HBO GOAs well as those who are billed through a cable or satellite service provider, they will have access to the HBO Max streaming platform.