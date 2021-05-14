The news of the premiere of the special Friends: the reunion after 17 years from the last episode provoked all kinds of reactions and filled with expectations to his millions of fans around the world, who yearn to see again Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow Y Matt le blanc.

In addition, the fans hope to enjoy the appearances of the invited artists that the show will have: the footballer David beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, the group Bts, the british driver James corden, the supermodel Cindy crawford, among others.

When is the Friends reunion?

The streaming service will have the episode Friends: the reunion next Thursday, May 27 and will include all seasons of the popular series.

When would Friends: the reunion arrive in Latin America?

At the end of juneIn other words, a month must pass from the premiere of the Friends special until it arrives in the region.

Where can Friends: the reunion be seen in Latin America?

Friends: the reunion can be seen exclusively on streaming through the HBO Max platform.

How to watch HBO Max LIVE in LATAM?

HBO Max will arrive at least within 30 days, that is, the launch of the platform for the 39 territories of Latin America and the Caribbean is scheduled for the end of June.

How do I subscribe to HBO Max?

Both the existing customers with direct billing from HBO GO, as well as those who are billed through a participating cable or satellite service provider, they will have access to HBO MAX. The price is not yet published on the official streaming page, but In the United States, it currently sells for $ 15 a month.