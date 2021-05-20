Few argue that Friends has been the best sitcom in history and that is why its return is one of the great news in relation to series in 2021. And it is that Friends: The Reunion is right around the corner on HBO Max (HBO Spain has confirmed that for now it will not be released in our country) and now they have unveiled poster and new images of the series, in addition to emotional trailer that already accumulates millions of views on the channel of the video on demand platform. Below you can see the trailer of just over two minutes of a special episode that, yes, will not be a scripted story, but will be a mere meeting of the actors of the series recalling the best and worst moments and what it meant for they.

People magazine, meanwhile, has been able to chat with the actors who gave life to Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica and Joey and has also unveiled the poster for the series and some new exclusive images, as you can see just behind this text. “Our favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests gather to discuss everything from their casting process to whether Ross and Rachel were really on hiatus. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family ”, reads the official description of the trailer.

And is that as we discussed a few days ago, this special meeting will not only feature the protagonists of Friends, but will also add to Famous from the likes of Lady Gaga, David Beckham, BTS, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Reese Witherspoon or Kit Harington, among many others. Friends: The Reunion the May 27 on HBO Max And, unfortunately, outside the United States we will have to keep waiting to find out when we can enjoy this long-awaited reunion.