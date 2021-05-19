Friends is remembered as one of the most successful series in the United States and much of the world. After 17 years, the cast of the show that tells the adventures of New York friends will meet again on screen.

This reunion, after a series of delays, can be seen on HBO Max. The show ended its recordings on April 12, 2021 and now we can see Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe again.

So that the wait does not become long, a new series of images have been shared that shows the protagonists on the set where they will tell the greatest anecdotes of the Warner Bros. series.

The Reunion will premiere on May 27 through HBO Max.

What will we see in the reunion of Friends?

This will not be a special or extra chapter in the series. The reunion will be a special where anecdotes and revelations will be told by the actors who played Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe.

The creators of the show, David Crane and Marta Kauffman , will also be part of the meeting to give a broader panorama about what the program meant in their lives and in that of the viewers. As indicated by HBO Max in a statement, the Friends special will be “a retrospective and interviews with the cast.”

Friend, the reunion – release date

The special, called Friends: the reunion It will premiere on May 27 through HBO Max.

Friends – official synopsis

The series chronicles the adventures and misadventures of six young people from New York: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. Despite the many changes that take place in their lives, their friendship is unbreakable in the tough battle to get ahead in their professional and personal journeys.